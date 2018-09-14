Tuba's Gyros and Pizzas brings Mediterrean fare to Huntington Beach

If you've got Mediterranean fare on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh addition, called Tuba's Gyros and Pizzas, is located at 327 11th St., just a short walk away from Huntington Beach.
On the menu, look for handmade pizzas, sandwiches, salads and the spot's signature gyro pita with tzatziki, hummus, garlic sauce, cabbage and more.
Assorted appetizers are one offer as well, along with housemade baklava -- a sweet pastry made with layers of thin, golden brown phyllo dough, filled with chopped walnuts and topped with simple syrup. (You can view the full menu here.)
Tuba's Gyros and Pizzas has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
John S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 13, wrote, "We ate lunch here yesterday, and we all agreed that this place is a winner. The gyros are fantastic and the fries are cooked to order."
"What a great addition to the neighborhood!" added Yelper Danielle C. "The food is fantastic and the service is great. Tried both the pizza and the Greek food -- both are equally good."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tuba's Gyros and Pizzas is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHuntington Beach
foodHoodlineHuntington Beach