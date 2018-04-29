FOOD & DRINK

TUMBI debuts in downtown Santa Monica with modern take on Indian cuisine

Photo: Sam E./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new modern, upscale Indian restaurant has opened its doors a block off of Ocean Avenue. Located at 115 Santa Monica Blvd., TUMBI Craft Indian Kitchen comes courtesy of longtime restaurateur and hotelier RJ Singh, per Eater Los Angeles.

Serving a mix of regional Indian classics, street food and innovative fare, the new restaurant is currently only open for dinner hours.

On the menu, start off with seasonal poriyal -- a South Indian stir fry with coconut, cashew and curry leaves -- or the lentil chips with chutney. The dosa, a rice and lentil crepe, comes stuffed with paneer cheese, mushrooms or minced lamb. Standout entrees include the butter chicken with tomato curry, the Malabari tandoori with black tiger shrimp and chili-garlic chutney or the garbanzo-battered cod with steamed rice fries. Wash down your meal with Indian soda, Taj Mahal beer or wine.

TUMBI Craft Indian Kitchen has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Sam E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new restaurant on April 1 said, "Great place for awesome Indian food with a modern twist. You have traditional dosas, which are gluten free and can be made vegan without using any ghee. The service is splendid and the (employees) are great at recommending dishes to try."

And Anthony D.added, "This spot will be my go-to for Indian food. Top-notch establishment. Treat yourself to this gem!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: TUMBI Craft Indian Kitchen is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurantbusiness
