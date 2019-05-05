Food & Drink

Chicken recall: Tyson recalls 12 million pounds of chicken strips

A major food recall is being expanded.

Tyson is recalling another 12 million pounds of chicken strips because they might contain metal.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips were shipped nationwide.

Tyson, back in March, recalled more than 69,000 pounds of the chicken strips.

The latest recall includes chicken with "use by" dates of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020.

Customers are urged to either throw away, or return products that are under the recall.
