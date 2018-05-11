Ubatuba Acai Bowl brings a Brazilian favorite to Melrose

A new spot offering acai bowls, smoothies and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Melrose is called Ubatuba Acai Bowl, located at 7751 Melrose Ave.
This eatery serves up its acai in the form of an acai bowl, the most popular way to eat the fruit in Brazil, its website explains.
Starting with a dollop of frozen acai in the bottom of the bowl; granola, bananas and strawberries are added with one additional topping of your choice. Options include passionfruit, bee pollen, dates, hemp seeds, Nutella and more.
For those seeking something a bit more savory, try one of the spot's beef empanadas. (You can view the menu here.)
Ubatuba Acai Bowl has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a solid five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Joi R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 3, said, "I just enjoyed a California Bowl from here that was incredibly fresh and had a unique sweetness that I've never tasted in other acai bowls. Had I known it would be so tasty, I would have gotten a medium, because right now I'm dying for seconds!"
"Best hot spot on Melrose right now!" added Yelper Shiran Z. "Came here one night with my friends and we absolutely loved it! The acai and fruits are so fresh and the bowl looks amazing."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ubatuba Acai Bowl is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
