FOOD & DRINK

Upstage Burger brings burgers and more to DTLA's Music Center Plaza

Photo: Art A./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score burgers and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to DTLA, called Upstage Burger, is located at 135 N. Grand Ave. in the newly-renovated Music Center Plaza, directly overlooking the Walt Disney Concert Hall and Bunker Hill.

The new addition comes courtesy of the Patina Group, Eater LA reports, a world-class restaurant and food service company founded by restaurateur Nick Valenti and leading chef Joachim Splichal.

Guests place orders through a self-service iPad kiosk, choosing from elevated American classics like the Centerstage -- a spicy fried chicken sandwich with coleslaw, tomato and Danish blue cheese aioli. Beer, wine and non-alcoholic offerings are available as well, along with desserts and sides like beer-battered onion rings and truffle cheese fries. (You can view the full menu here.)

With 3.5 stars on Yelp, Upstage Burger is still finding its footing.

Art A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 6, wrote, "Cheeseburger and sweet potato fries were good. A little pricy though. ... And it was kind of weird that they didn't accept cash, only credit card. But overall it was nice and I'll probably go back again."

"This place is delicious!" shared Yelper Drew R. "The Backstage cheeseburger was everything I hoped it would be and more. Prices are extremely reasonable as well."

Head on over to check it out: Upstage Burger is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Find bubble tea and more at Orange's new Bobateaque
Pho Kingdom brings Vietnamese fare to Northwest Anaheim
Mediterranean cafe and confectionery Sheera debuts in Beverly Hills
Are these trending Pasadena restaurants on your radar?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bomb squad detonates hoax device found under car in Inglewood
Trump threatens to permanently close border
Woman fatally shot in head in South LA
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
VIDEO: Dramatic clash at US-Mexico border
Witnesses: Texas Bank of America ATM mistakenly giving out $100 bills
Suspect injured in Lancaster deputy-involved shooting
Hollywood Christmas Parade spreads holiday cheer in Tinseltown
Show More
Chinese researcher claims first gene-edited babies
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
Burglars hitting restaurants in Simi Valley
6 seriously injured in Lake Balboa multi-vehicle crash
NC trooper pulls over speeding couple, helps deliver baby
More News