Urban Banh Mi & Bowls brings Vietnamese fare to The Colony

A new Vietnamese eatery has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The newcomer to the Colony, called Urban Banh Mi & Bowls, is located at 874 W. Lincoln Ave. and features made-to-order, quality bahn mi sandwiches, rice bowls and noodle dishes.
Menu offerings include curry chicken, grilled pork, tofu, pho with shrimp and bo kho -- a spicy and flavorful Vietnamese beef stew.
Thirsty? Assorted beverages are on hand as well, ranging from matcha green tea and freshly squeezed limemade to honeydew milk tea and coffee.
The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 30 reviews on Yelp.
Jeff C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 13, wrote, "I had the garlic noodles with beef, on recommendation of the lady at the counter. The only problem I have is that I will now be hesitant to order anything else, because it was perfection. The noodles were cooked correctly with perfectly seasoned ground beef."
"Sandwiches are made to order and the bread tasted like it just came out of the oven," added Yelper Paul H. "Ingredients were very fresh and the pork was very tasty."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Urban Banh Mi & Bowls is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Wednesday.)
