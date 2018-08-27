Urban food hall The Fields LA opens its doors in Exposition Park

If you're hungry to try something new, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located adjacent to Los Angeles Football Club's Banc of California Stadium at 3939 S. Figueroa St., the new arrival to Exposition Park is called The Fields LA.
The three-story urban food hall features nine different vendors, the Los Angeles Times reports, ranging from soul food spot Barbara Jean and C.J. Boyd's Fried Chicken to Burritos La Palma and Ms. Chi -- an Asian-inspired eatery helmed by "Top Chef" star Shirley Chung.
Come indulge in contemporary cuisine and elevated bar snacks with menu dishes like vegan potstickers, fried chicken sandwiches, smoked hummus with Turkish salsa and baba ghanoush, and hummingbird cake -- a pineapple banana spice cake topped with cream cheese frosting and streusel. (See the full lineup and menu offerings here.)
Additional amenities include an outdoor patio space and a bar serving up beer and cocktails. This fall, restaurant Free Play will debut upstairs with games, a DJ booth and live entertainment, per the food hall's website.
The Fields LA has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.
Elizabeth M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 18, wrote, "Big open space with lots of light and greenery. Overall feel is bright and minimal, very different than your normal sports bar. Lots of options for food, including vegan items."
"The food was all amazing!" added Yelper Jenny T. "My favorite was the crawfish mac and cheese. It was very cheesy and creamy, and the crunchy bread crumbs makes for the perfect crunch."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Fields LA is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
