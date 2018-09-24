FOOD & DRINK

USDA: Safeway, Target, Sam's Club stores nationwide may have received recalled ground beef

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest round of recalled ground beef due to possible E.coli contamination may have been sold at Safeway, Target and Sam's Club stores nationwide, according to the USDA.

WASHINGTON --
The latest round of recalled ground beef due to possible E. coli contamination was possibly sold at Safeway, Target and Sam's Club stores nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

RELATED: Ground beef products recalled over E. coli concerns after 17 reported cases of illness and 1 death

"This list may not include all retail locations that have received the recalled product or may include retail locations that did not actually receive the recalled product," said the USDA on its website.

The E. coli outbreak killed one person and sickened 17. On Sept. 19, the USDA said that Cargill Meat Solutions in Fort Morgan, Colorado, was recalling more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef products made from the chuck portion of the carcass that may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O26.

VIDEO: Here's what you need to know about E. Coli

The items were produced and packaged on June 21 and shipped to retailers nationwide.

The products include 3-pound, 10-pound and 20-pound packages of ground beef under the Our Certified, Excel, Sterling Silver, Certified and Fire River Farms brands with July 11 use or freeze by dates.

The Cargill plant had a smaller recall of Excel ground beef in August, but no illnesses had been reported at that time.

The company said in a statement:

"All Cargill products in our Northern California stores were removed during the previous Cargill product recall in August. We were overly expansive in our August notice to consumers and included any and all product that could have come into contact with Cargill ground beef. We also asked our customers to please check their freezers and discard any ground beef product at that time. We remind our customers, as always, that whenever they have question about whether a product is subject to recall to discard it and to contact their store regarding a refund."

E. coli is known to cause stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

Infections can develop as soon as one day after infection and as late as 10 days. Most people begin to fall ill within three to four days.

Go here for more information from the USDA about the recall and to see a list of all the products affected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbeefproduct recallsrecalle. coliillnessconsumersafetytargethealthconsumer concernsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
FOOD & DRINK
Mobile eats: Santa Ana's 5 favorite inexpensive food trucks
Mestizo brings artisan coffee and berry bowls to East Hollywood
The 5 best spots for waffles in Los Angeles
From cold treats to carne asada: Your guide to the newest eateries in Orange
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspect in LA homeless killings linked to disappearance of Texas family members
Avenatti representing new Kavanaugh accuser
Police warn people to be wary of car-battery thieves across SoCal
OC supervisors set to vote on Esperanza Hills project amidst protests
Immigrant advocates endorse Alex Villanueva to unseat LASD sheriff
LAPD cracks down on voter fraud on Skid Row
Season 27 of "Dancing with the Stars" begins on a high note
LASD warns against doing dangerous stunts for social media
Show More
19-year-old man shot and killed in Anaheim
Irvine again safest big city in U.S.
2 teens arrested in Compton deputy-involved shooting
Tips on whether to keep your child home when they may be sick
East LA teacher charged with sex assault on student
More News