Food & Drink

Trejo's Coffee and Donuts offers specialty treats for Valentine's Day

On this Valentine's Day, Trejo's Coffee and Donuts has some specialty treats for the day of love.

If you want to up your donut game, Trejo's is offering a specialty $40 donut filled with a Madagascar vanilla bean cream, frosted with hazelnut praline crunch and then glazed and topped with 24 Karat gold flake and edible flowers.

And for an even bigger treat, Danny Trejo himself will be signing and handing them out Friday, Feb. 14 at the Hollywood store from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
