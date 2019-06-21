Valley food banks looking for more donations and volunteers

SAN FERNANDO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lighthouse of San Fernando is a church that holds a food bank every Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. Between 80 to 100 people come every week just to pick up food."People that are here some of them are living out on the street and so as they come they're just very thankful," said Pastor Tony Reyes.Donations are needed much more in the summer when school is out, and students are relying on meals outside of school only. 21% of kids in California are a part of a free lunch program, according to California's Department of Education.However, if you cannot donate food you can donate your time. Reyes says that the pantry always needs help unboxing and setting up because it takes about two hours to get everything ready.Here is a list of all of Valley Food Bank's locations and time:Tuesdays 5:00 - 5:45p.m.Rock of the Valley7722 Kester Ave.Van Nuys, CA 91405818-781-4156Wednesdays 4:00 - 5:00p.m.Valley Park Church16514 Nordhoff StNorth Hills, CA 91343818-894-9316Thursdays 9:30 - 10:30a.m.St Andrew & St Charles Episcopal Church16651 Rinaldi St.Granada Hills, CA 91344818-366-7541Thursdays 2:00 - 3:00p.m.Calvary Baptist of Pacoima (Life Center)12900 Vaughn St.San Fernando, CA 91340818-470-14801st Friday of every month4:00 - 5:00p.m.Valley Korean UMC10408 Balboa Blvd.Granada Hills, CA 91344818-366-0089Friday 4:00 - 5:00p.m.Lighthouse of San Fernando622 N. Maclay Ave.San Fernando, CA 93140(818) 403-64322nd Saturday of the Month9:30 - 10:30a.m.New Hope Church14539 Sylvan St.Van Nuys, CA 91411661-294-7777