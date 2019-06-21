In The Community

Valley food banks looking for more donations and volunteers

By
SAN FERNANDO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lighthouse of San Fernando is a church that holds a food bank every Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. Between 80 to 100 people come every week just to pick up food.

"People that are here some of them are living out on the street and so as they come they're just very thankful," said Pastor Tony Reyes.

Donations are needed much more in the summer when school is out, and students are relying on meals outside of school only. 21% of kids in California are a part of a free lunch program, according to California's Department of Education.

However, if you cannot donate food you can donate your time. Reyes says that the pantry always needs help unboxing and setting up because it takes about two hours to get everything ready.

Here is a list of all of Valley Food Bank's locations and time:

Tuesdays 5:00 - 5:45p.m.
Rock of the Valley
7722 Kester Ave.
Van Nuys, CA 91405
818-781-4156

Wednesdays 4:00 - 5:00p.m.
Valley Park Church
16514 Nordhoff St
North Hills, CA 91343
818-894-9316

Thursdays 9:30 - 10:30a.m.

St Andrew & St Charles Episcopal Church
16651 Rinaldi St.
Granada Hills, CA 91344
818-366-7541

Thursdays 2:00 - 3:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist of Pacoima (Life Center)
12900 Vaughn St.
San Fernando, CA 91340
818-470-1480

1st Friday of every month
4:00 - 5:00p.m.
Valley Korean UMC
10408 Balboa Blvd.

Granada Hills, CA 91344
818-366-0089

Friday 4:00 - 5:00p.m.
Lighthouse of San Fernando
622 N. Maclay Ave.
San Fernando, CA 93140
(818) 403-6432

2nd Saturday of the Month
9:30 - 10:30a.m.
New Hope Church
14539 Sylvan St.
Van Nuys, CA 91411
661-294-7777
