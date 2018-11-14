Vegan chain Loving Hut comes to Huntington Beach

A new vegan eatery has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Loving Hut, the newcomer is located at 18358 Beach Blvd.
The international chain offers a variety of starters, salads, pastas, raw dishes, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, soups, noodles and rice dishes. The vegan spot also has smoothies and desserts. Try the crispy soy nuggets, the green Alfredo pasta or the curry fried rice.
Loving Hut has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Mary N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 3, wrote, "So now I am on a vegan nacho tour -- this is my third incarnation and I can definitely recommend the vegan nachos here. The right size for a good lunch ... Thumbs up all around."
And Karen K. wrote, "A friend recommended this place and I'm so glad I stopped in. The server was very helpful and patient with all the patrons. He was informative and provided good suggestions. I had the Lemon Grass Beauty and it was delicious. Just enough spice! ... I'll definitely be back soon!"
Head on over to check it out: Loving Hut is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30-9 p.m. on Sunday.
