Vegan fast-food spot Monty's Good Burger makes Koreatown debut

If vegan burgers are what you're after, look no further than this new eatery. Called Monty's Good Burger, the fresh arrival is located at 516 S. Western Ave. in Koreatown.
The highly anticipated vegan burger joint comes courtesy of Nic Adler and Bill Fold, Eater LA reports, taking over the former site of Sumo Dog on Western Avenue.
With a second location currently in the works, this longtime festival pop-up has finally garnered its first brick-and-mortar location, serving up single- or double-patty Impossible burgers to the masses.
Round out your burgers with plant-based toppings, vegan cheese and various spreads. Tater tots, shakes and kale Caesar salad are on offer as well, along with a kid's meal featuring grilled cheese sandwiches. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 117 reviews on Yelp.
Naomi R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 22, wrote, "One of the best burgers I've ever had, plus it's vegan! What makes this place amazing is that everything on their menu is 100 percent plant-based. Yes, everything!"
"The 'cheeseburger' was fresh, light and delicious!" added Yelper Ricklyn W. "Very similar to a real cheeseburger. I don't think anyone would know the difference without being told."
Head on over to check it out: Monty's Good Burger is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
