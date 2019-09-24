Eyewitness This: Vegan options coming Disneyland Resort, Disney World

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World will soon be serving vegan options.
Here's a look at some that vegan food that is coming next spring -- all plant based and made without animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey.
There will be more than 400 dishes available at "quick" and table-service restaurants.
Disney says guests have embraced plant-based offerings at parks around the world.
Watch Eyewitness This for more stories making headlines. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disney World, Disneyland Resort and ABC7.
