Eyewitness This: Vegan options coming to Disneyland Resort, Disney World

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World will soon be serving vegan options.

Here's a look at some that vegan food that is coming next spring -- all plant based and made without animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey.

There will be more than 400 dishes available at quick-service and table-service restaurants.

Disney says guests have embraced plant-based offerings at parks around the world.

Watch Eyewitness This for more stories making headlines. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disney World, Disneyland Resort and ABC7.
