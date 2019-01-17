Veggie Grill brings New American fare to Downtown

Hungry? A new neighborhood New American spot has you covered. Located at 523 W. Sixth St. in Downtown, the new arrival is called Veggie Grill.
The fast-casual vegetarian restaurant, with locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Massachusetts and New York, features vegetable-only dishes and uses proteins such as meatless chicken, tofu and tempeh. On the menu, look for the Beyond burger, bahn mi salad, grain bowls, barbacoa tacos and more. The gluten-friendly menu accommodates to dietary sensitivities and restrictions.
Veggie Grill has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Melanie G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 10, wrote, "Tomato basil soup was very good. I am happy they use the beyond burger. Gluten-free and soy-free! They have gluten-free buns as well. Their menu is very accommodating to all sorts of diets and restrictions. If you have any allergies, they even have a little pamphlet at the front with different options."
And Shardae J. wrote, "During my visits I had the veggie Beyond burger, zucchini Soup and fish tacos. The veggie Beyond burger was the best. The meat for the veggie Beyond burger is made out of peas. I thought that the meat was really delicious and I loved the charbroiled taste it had. The broth was very flavorful."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Veggie Grill is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
