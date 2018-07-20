FOOD & DRINK

Victorian-themed pub Clayton's Public House comes to downtown Los Angeles

Photo: Clayton's Public House/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Victorian-themed cocktail bar and pub has opened in the neighborhood. Called Clayton's Public House, the new arrival is located at 541 S. Spring St. inside DTLA's Spring Arcade Building -- a diverse dining establishment featuring an assortment of privately owned, artisan businesses.

According to Eater Los Angeles, the spot comes courtesy of longtime restaurateur Tony Gower and Elizabeth Peterson-Gower -- CEO and founder of EPG LA, a consulting firm specializing in urban development.

On tap at Clayton's Public House is a selection of nearly three-dozen domestic and international craft beers, like the Devotion blonde ale from Lost Abbey, Weihenstephaner (a German pilsner) and the Duchesse de Bourgogne -- a Flemish red ale from Vichte, Belgium. (Check out the current beer listing here.)

Small plate offerings include salt cod fritters with "beernaise" and mustard; seasonal vegetable crudite; and crispy polenta with cotija, Calabrian chile and cilantro-lime caramel. (You can view the menu here.)

Clayton's Public House has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 62 reviews on Yelp.

Liam B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 15, wrote, "Had the fried chicken sandwich, which was superb. ... It was cooked to perfection and the house hot sauce added just the right amount of 'bite.'"

"Great cocktails and pub fare!" wrote Yelper Jack T. "Went here last week with my brother just to try it out, and we were impressed by the fried chicken bites, the fish and chips, and the fancy drinks cocktail menu."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Clayton's Public House is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
