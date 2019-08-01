Food & Drink

VIDEO: Mice run rampant in Philadelphia Popeyes

PHILADELPHIA -- Cameras captured mice running around inside a South Philadelphia fast-food restaurant.

A viewer alerted ABC7's sister station Action News of the apparent rodent issue at the Popeyes on Broad Street and Snyder Avenue.

When Action News went to the location, cameras captured a number of mice inside the restaurant.

The Action Cam spots mice at the Popeyes restaurant in South Philadelphia on August 1, 2019.



According to the restaurant's most recent health inspection, which occurred on Tuesday, the inspector found evidence of old mouse droppings and noted that the issue was corrected on site.

Action News plans to reach out to the Popeyes location for a comment once it opens for the day.
