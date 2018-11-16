Vinyl records in Los Angeles: 3 new spots to check out

Stellar Remnant
438 S. Main St., Downtown
Photo: EDWARD P./Yelp
Stellar Remnant is a spot to score electronic vinyl records and more, opened by Ed Vertov and Lena Deen, two Russian artists and DJs based in LA.
Located downtown, the newcomer currently holds a five-star Yelp rating out of three reviews.
Yelper Seung L. noted, "The best record shop in LA for dance/electronic music heads! Very well-curated selection of house, techno, dub, ambient, etc. It's located in the back of Bar Franca so you can enjoy a cocktail while browsing."
And Yelper Alexey A. wrote, "It's about time LA has an electronic music record store! A very nice, heavily curated selection of electronic music, mostly techno and house, and some ambient and dub too!"
Stellar Remnant is open from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Fat Beats
916 San Pedro St., Downtown
Photo: FAT BEATS/Yelp
Fat Beats has returned to Downtown LA.
The world-renowned hip-hop vinyl shop was originally founded in Manhattan's Lower East Side by Joseph Abajian (aka DJ Jab). Its selection and star performances attracted international attention and led to a multi-city expansion, until the chain shuttered in 2010.
Yelp users are excited about the new Fat Beats, which currently holds five stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Ed M., who reviewed Fat Beats on Sept. 18, wrote, "This shop is super dope. The store layout is tight and the fact that they stock all genres is appreciated. I love the old photos on the walls of the past shops. The staff was super knowledgable and helpful."
And Yelper Jaime V. wrote, "Very clean and organized store. Lots of hip-hop and classic funk and soul. Staff is really cool and helpful."
Fat Beats is open from noon-7 p.m. daily.
Common Wave Hi-Fi
1451 E. Fourth St., Suite 106, Wholesale District
Photo: COMMON WAVE HI-FI/Yelp
Common Wave Hi-Fi is a spot to shop for high-fidelity audio equipment and vinyl records, and enjoy monthly performances.
Common Wave Hi-Fi's current rating of five stars out of six reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Dmitry S., who was one of the first users to visit Common Wave Hi-Fi on October 6, wrote, "Common Wave is the perfect introduction into the world of Hi-Fi while also catering to the serious enthusiast. With a wide range of price points, this shop should be on the radar for all music connoisseurs."
Brandon P. noted, "Common Wave handled the audio for my restaurant in DTLA, and the end result was great. Our system is awesome, especially for what we paid."
Common Wave Hi-Fi is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)