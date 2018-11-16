FOOD & DRINK

Vinyl records in Los Angeles: 3 new spots to check out

Photo: Fat Beats/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the best new vinyl records outlets in Los Angeles? These fresh spots are worth checking out. Read on for the newest places to visit the next time you're searching for vinyl records around town.

Stellar Remnant


438 S. Main St., Downtown
Photo: EDWARD P./Yelp

Stellar Remnant is a spot to score electronic vinyl records and more, opened by Ed Vertov and Lena Deen, two Russian artists and DJs based in LA.

Located downtown, the newcomer currently holds a five-star Yelp rating out of three reviews.

Yelper Seung L. noted, "The best record shop in LA for dance/electronic music heads! Very well-curated selection of house, techno, dub, ambient, etc. It's located in the back of Bar Franca so you can enjoy a cocktail while browsing."

And Yelper Alexey A. wrote, "It's about time LA has an electronic music record store! A very nice, heavily curated selection of electronic music, mostly techno and house, and some ambient and dub too!"

Stellar Remnant is open from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Fat Beats


916 San Pedro St., Downtown
Photo: FAT BEATS/Yelp

Fat Beats has returned to Downtown LA.

The world-renowned hip-hop vinyl shop was originally founded in Manhattan's Lower East Side by Joseph Abajian (aka DJ Jab). Its selection and star performances attracted international attention and led to a multi-city expansion, until the chain shuttered in 2010.

Yelp users are excited about the new Fat Beats, which currently holds five stars out of four reviews on the site.

Yelper Ed M., who reviewed Fat Beats on Sept. 18, wrote, "This shop is super dope. The store layout is tight and the fact that they stock all genres is appreciated. I love the old photos on the walls of the past shops. The staff was super knowledgable and helpful."

And Yelper Jaime V. wrote, "Very clean and organized store. Lots of hip-hop and classic funk and soul. Staff is really cool and helpful."

Fat Beats is open from noon-7 p.m. daily.

Common Wave Hi-Fi


1451 E. Fourth St., Suite 106, Wholesale District
Photo: COMMON WAVE HI-FI/Yelp

Common Wave Hi-Fi is a spot to shop for high-fidelity audio equipment and vinyl records, and enjoy monthly performances.

Common Wave Hi-Fi's current rating of five stars out of six reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Dmitry S., who was one of the first users to visit Common Wave Hi-Fi on October 6, wrote, "Common Wave is the perfect introduction into the world of Hi-Fi while also catering to the serious enthusiast. With a wide range of price points, this shop should be on the radar for all music connoisseurs."

Brandon P. noted, "Common Wave handled the audio for my restaurant in DTLA, and the end result was great. Our system is awesome, especially for what we paid."

Common Wave Hi-Fi is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
In Palms, Julie's Pizzeria reopens as plant-based eatery Julie Goes Green
Find New York-style pizza and more at downtown's new Vito's Pizza
New breakfast joint Egg Tuck debuts in Koreatown
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Memorial held for Costa Mesa fire captain struck by DUI suspect
OC chase: Suspect in custody after PIT maneuver, crash
Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in deadly salmonella outbreak
Hill Fire likely caused by 'human activity,' Cal Fire says
Judge orders White House to return press pass to CNN's Acosta
Woolsey Fire containment rises to 69 percent
Chris Watts' mistress: 'He lied about everything'
LA Zoo Lights: Los Angeles Zoo kicks off annual holiday tradition
Show More
NC man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Small brush fire erupts in Hollywood Hills
Gardena officer dies following motorcycle collision
UCLA bear statue vandalized in USC colors ahead of rivalry game
William Goldman, legendary Hollywood screenwriter, dies at 87
More News