Atomik Vodka: Vodka made in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone coming soon

You probably aren't planning to visit Chernobyl any time soon, but that doesn't mean you can't get a taste of it.

A team of scientists from the U.K. and Ukraine have created a vodka distilled from rye grown in the Exclusion Zone near the site of Chernobyl's nuclear power plant.

It's also made from water pulled from the area's aquifer.

So, would you be insane to drink what they're calling Atomik Vodka?

The makers say no. They admit the grain starts out radioactive but claim the distillation process removes the dangerous isotopes. They said they had a university lab double check and the spirit got the A-OK for being fallout free.

The makers are hoping to release the vodka to the public in limited supply, where it will have to compete with liquors that were never radioactive in the first place.

The Chernobyl Spirit Company said it will donate 75 percent of its profits to people who still live in the area of the nuclear disaster.
