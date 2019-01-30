Waffles, pub grub and more: Get these trending Los Angeles restaurants on your radar now

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which local businesses have been getting outsized attention this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on the number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are extra cool right now.
Rock and Reilly's
Photo: Kailani M./Yelp
This Irish gastropub in the USC Village, open since last October, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Sports Bars" on Yelp.
Citywide, sports bars saw review counts increase by a median of 2.3 percent over the past month, but Rock and Reilly's saw a 61.3 percent increase, maintaining a solid four-star rating throughout.
Located at 3201 S. Hoover St., Suite 1810 in University Park, Rock and Reilly's offers both a traditional menu and a plant-based menu.
Pizza Di Roma
Photo: DAVO V./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Valley Glen's Pizza Di Roma, the Italian spot, which offers pizza, sandwiches and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Italian" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 1.8 percent over the past month, Pizza Di Roma bagged a 23.9 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, with a slight upward trend from a 3.5-star rating a month ago to its current four stars. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.2 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.
Open at 12909 Victory Blvd. since 2016, Pizza Di Roma offers specialty pizzas, sandwiches and wraps, hamburgers, salads, calzones, pasta and more. Look for the signature Pizza di Roma, with mozzarella, bacon, bolognese, mushrooms and garlic.
Wafflejack
Photo: Wafflejack/Yelp
Northridge's Wafflejack is also making waves. Open at 9301 Tampa Ave., Floor 2 inside the Northridge Fashion Mall, the bakery, which offers desserts, waffles and more, has seen a 29.3 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.2 percent for all businesses tagged "Waffles" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 600 percent.
Wafflejack offers two kinds of made-to-order specialty waffles: Belgian Liege waffles, made with dough, and Brussels waffles, made with batter. It also serves waffle ice cream sandwiches and waffle bites. Over the past month, it's maintained a solid Yelp rating of four stars.
Geisha Japanese Restaurant
Photo: Eunah Y./Yelp
Koreatown's Geisha Japanese Restaurant is the city's buzziest sushi bar by the numbers.
The combo izakaya and sushi spot, which opened at 3680 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 201 in November 2017, increased its review count by 41.7 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 1.9 percent for the Yelp category "Sushi Bars." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 10 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.
Geisha offers an omakase sushi menu as well as traditional izakaya dishes such as chawan mushi (egg custard) and chicken kara-age.
Fellow
Photo: Fellow/Yelp
Westwood's Fellow is currently on the upswing in the New American category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 2.1 percent over the past month, this New American spot increased its review count by 25 percent -- and kept its rating consistent at an excellent 4.5 stars. Review counts increased by more than 1,200 percent on a month-to-month basis.
It's been open for business at 1071 Glendon Ave. for about a year. The restaurant offers an eclectic menu ranging from avocado toast and portobello mushroom pesto wrap to burrata tartine, wine-braised wagyu beef cheek and herb-crusted roasted acorn squash.