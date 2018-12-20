Walk up and grab a cup at the new Menotti's Coffee Stop in Hollywood | Hoodline

FOOD & DRINK

Photo: Anthony L./Yelp

If coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 6515 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 100, in Hollywood, the newcomer is called Menotti's Coffee Stop.

The coffee shop with a walk-up window serves Cat & Cloud Coffee, tea and pastries. The menu features vegan and classic espresso drinks, including cold brew, nitro coffee, vegan Spanish latte and cappuccino. It has another location in Venice Beach, as well as a mobile coffee truck.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.

Anthony L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 12, wrote, "Menotti's makes great coffee and espresso. They use high quality ingredients. This little takeaway spot is a great addition to the Hollywood scene."

And Jamie M. wrote, "Yummy, fast and friendly. Perfect place to stop when you're walking your dog and need a quick fix."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Menotti's Coffee Stop is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
