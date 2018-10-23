FOOD & DRINK

Waxing By Sav now open in Huntington Beach

Photo: Waxing by Sav/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new waxing spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Waxing by Sav, is located at 207 5th St.

The owner, Savanna, has been a licensed esthetician since 2015, specializing in head-to-toe waxing for women and men.

"Hard wax is made to wrap around the hair instead of attaching to the skin, so no more irritation after waxing," the owner writes on her Yelp page.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Waxing by Sav has already made a good impression.

Kaitlin L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 15, wrote, "Every time I see Savanna, I'm more than happy. Her technique and process is extremely gentle. This will definitely be my new waxing place."

And Madison W. wrote, "Savanna is the absolute best. She does such an amazing job of educating about before and after care. Her studio is super clean and always smells so fresh. I will be sending everyone I know to her."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Waxing by Sav is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. (It's closed on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.)
