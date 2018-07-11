Get ready for some free frozen fun: Wednesday is Free Slurpee Day!It's a holiday created by 7-Eleven, who also calls it "7-Eleven Day."The chain's annual giveaway of its signature drink runs on 7-11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last. The 2018 featured flavor is Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries.In addition to the free Slurpees, the store is hosting a $1 hot dog deal on Wednesday and on National Hot Dog Day, July 18. For their 7Rewards Club members they're also hosting "seven deals in seven days."