Food & Drink

Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets back on menu thanks to Chance the Rapper

The people have spoken and Wendy's listened. Spicy chicken nuggets are officially back on the menu beginning August 19.

Fans of the spicy nugget have Chicago-native Chance the Rapper to thank after he pleaded that Wendy's bring them back in a tweet.



Wendy's followed up by retweeting Chance, and promised "the people in charge" would bring back the nuggets if the tweet could reach 2 million likes.



It took less than 48 hours to reach that goal so Wendy's teased everyone with another tweet on June 24 saying the "The stars have aligned".



The fast-food chain took it a step further by tweeting out a "save the date" calendar invite for August 19.



So the countdown begins. There are now 55 days until the return of the Wendy's spicy chicken nugget.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchance the rapperbusinessfast food restaurantchickenwendy's
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News