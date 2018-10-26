West Hollywood gets a new rooftop cocktail bar: Harriet's

A new cocktail bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to West Hollywood, called Harriet's, is located at 8490 Sunset Blvd.
The open-air lounge is located on the rooftop of the 1 Hotel. Enjoy craft cocktails and small bites like smoked salmon flatbread and ribeye carpaccio.
Harriet's has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Jessica W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 10, wrote, "This rooftop bar is a great addition to WeHo. It has an indoor/outdoor feel, great decor and heat lamps. The ambience was great for a date night or catching up with friends."
Lovely In L. wrote, "Chic, chill hideout in WeHo. Drinks are excellent. Highly recommend the JoJo, Hibiscus Punch and Garden Party. Loved the oysters, charcuterie board and shrimp."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Harriet's is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
