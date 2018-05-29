FOOD & DRINK

West Jeff To-Go makes West Adams debut, with salads and more

Photo: West Jeff To-Go/Yelp

By Hoodline
Salad fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called West Jeff To-Go, the fast-casual deli offering salads, bowls and more is located at 5162 W. Jefferson Blvd.

On the menu, try the Gabriela sandwich -- a vegan sloppy Joe with red slaw, tofu, soyrizo and chimichurri -- or the Maria bowl with pulled pork, green slaw and golden barbecue sauce.

For lighter fare, check out the charred zucchini with chimichurri vinaigrette, or the wasabi tuna salad consisting of albacore tuna, wasabi mayo, red onion, celery and scallions. (View the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new deli is off to a promising start.

Tonya R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 2, said, "So happy I discovered this gem. The food is delicious, the cookies (they deserve their own five-star review) and the staff are warm. I had the blackened salmon bowl and my friend had the jerk chicken bowl. Our food was colorful, flavorful and fresh."

"It's a cute little place with umbrellas and lights on a great outdoor patio," added Yelper Steven W. "But their menu is really what grabbed me. It's an amazing assortment of fresh, healthy options as either sandwiches (even gluten-free), paninis, salads and more side options than I knew what to do with."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. West Jeff To-Go is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
