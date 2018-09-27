FOOD & DRINK

Where's the beef? 5 new burger joints to try in Los Angeles

Photo: Monty's Good Burger/Yelp

By Hoodline
Nothing beats burgers -- and if you're in the mood to enjoy them in Los Angeles, we've found a lineup of places that will excite your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some burgers.

Five Guys


8400 Balboa Blvd., Northridge
Photo: patrick b./Yelp

Five Guys is a national fast-food chain -- with locations throughout the United States -- that recently opened a new outpost on the West Coast.

Established in 1986, expect to find the same hand-crafted burgers, hot dogs and shakes as its sister outlets, along with fresh-cut fries and unlimited toppings. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of six reviews, Five Guys has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Mike H., who reviewed the burger joint on Sept. 25, wrote, "I ordered the double burger with pickles, lettuce, bacon, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. It is so mouthwatering that you just keep indulging bite after bite."

"They have the best burgers," added Yelper Gabriella E. "Honestly sometimes better than In-N-Out, due to the fact that the burgers taste like a barbecued love stack of flavors that I would've only got from a backyard grill."

Five Guys is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Burgerama


5424 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Valley Village
PHOTO: Iamthe P./YELP

Burgerama is an eatery offering build-your-own burgers and signature creations like the City Girl with bacon, Monterey jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms and island sauce.

Vegan options are on hand as well, like the Burgerama -- a vegan burger created using a Beyond Burger patty, provolone, avocado, jalapenos, Vegenaise and more.

Burgerama currently holds 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Marlene F., who reviewed it on Sept. 6, wrote, "I'll be back to work my way through the menu! This place is legit! The burgers are huge. I ordered the City Girl and was not disappointed. So big I shared with my babe and the fries are perfection."

"Super thick, super juicy, delicious burgers made exactly the way you want them," added Yelper I M. "Nice people and excellent service to boot."

Burgerama is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-8 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Baby J's Burgers


1030 E. 25th St., Central
Photo: Baby J's Burgers/Yelp

Baby J's Burgers is a spot to score classic cheeseburgers, old-school desserts and more in the historic South Central neighborhood.

Burgers are served one of three ways (classic, barbecue or spicy with ghost pepper mayo) and topped with the usual fixings. (See the full menu here.)

The new burger joint appears to be developing a local fan base with a current rating of five stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Mittra X., who visited Baby J's Burgers on Sept. 19, wrote, "Met Chef J -- I loved his attitude and customer service! He also presented the food with grace. I got the Birdie burger and double cheeseburger, both with ghost pepper sauce. It was not too spicy and added the perfect amount of kick to the burger."

And Yelper Zo L. noted, "I tried the combo with the barbecue sauce and wow this is an amazing burger! It melts like butter in your mouth. If you want a great burger, this is the spot to go."

Baby J's Burgers is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Monty's Good Burger


516 S. Western Ave., Koreatown
Photo: Schyler W./Yelp

Monty's Good Burger is a long-anticipated vegan eatery that comes courtesy of Nic Adler and Bill Fold, Eater LA reports, taking over the former site of Sumo Dog on Western Avenue.

On the menu, look for single- or double-patty Impossible burgers complete with plant-based toppings, vegan cheese and sides like kale Caesar salad. (You can view the full menu here.)

Yelpers are excited about Monty's Good Burger, which has 4.5 stars out of 315 reviews.

Grant B., who reviewed the eatery on Sept. 22, wrote, "Excellent! 100 percent plant-based restaurant with amazing customer service and delicious, quality food!"

"Wow! Hard to imagine this burger is vegan," said Yelper Jennifer E. "The consistency of the burger tastes like real meat. The fries and tater tots are crisp to semi perfection. The milkshakes (which are also vegan) are heavenly."

Monty's Good Burger is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.

Authentic Philly At The Corner


1855 W. Manchester Ave., Manchester Square
PHOTO: Authentic Philly At The Corner/YELP


While primarily known for its cheesesteaks, Authentic Philly At The Corner is also a popular spot to score specialty burgers like the Pastrami -- a signature creation consisting of its namesake, melted cheddar, chicken fingers, bacon, onion rings, barbecue mayo and more on a garlic butter bun.

A create-your-own burger option is also available, along with sides like garlic Parmesan fries, mozzarella sticks and coleslaw. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Authentic Philly At The Corner is off to a strong start with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Anna L., who reviewed the spot on Sept. 4, wrote, "Accidentally came across this restaurant. It took me for surprise, as it was not what I was expecting. The menu has a fusion of different flavors."

And Yelper Wendy J. added, "The stories are true about the friendly staff and fantastic french fries!"

Authentic Philly At The Corner is open from 10 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
