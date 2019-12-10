Food & Drink

White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to possible listeria

A recall has been issued for fast food favorite that sells in your grocery store's frozen food section.

White Castle is recalling its famous cheeseburger sliders for possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes frozen 6 pack cheeseburgers, 6-pack hamburgers, 6-pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, 16-pack hamburgers, and 16 pack cheeseburgers with 'Best By' dates between August 4 and August 17, 2020.

White Castle says the listeria was found in a sample taken from one of the chain's manufacturers. There have been no reported illnesses.

The FDA says customers should throw away the products immediately, or return the items to the store of purchase for a refund.

For more information, visit: www.fda.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodwhite castlerecallconsumerburgers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rescued after falling into abandoned well in Simi Valley
Tarzana residents on edge after mountain lion spotted
Claremont nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
Therapy dogs bring holiday cheer to patients at UCLA
LA City Attorney talks DUIs, porch pirates, homeless people rights
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
Kidnapped OC jewelry store owner found tied up, beaten
Show More
Walmart apologizes for sweater showing Santa with cocaine
Boy with autism has adorable interaction with Disney Princesses
Former Rep. Katie Hill shares intimate details in op-ed
Shannen Doherty's mission to get women breast cancer screening
IE assemblyman drops Republican party affiliation
More TOP STORIES News