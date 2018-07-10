FOOD & DRINK

Wienerschnitzel offers 57 cent hot dogs to celebrate anniversary

The hot dog chain Wienerschnitzel is offering 57 cent hot dogs only on Tuesday to celebrate nearly six decades in business. (KFSN)

ABC7.com staff
Wienerschnitzel is celebrating 57 years in business by offering 57 cent hot dogs on Tuesday.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., customers can order up to 10 chili dogs from the California-based chain.

The deal does not apply to all beef hot dogs and is only available Tuesday at participating locations while supplies last.

The first Wienerschnitzel was opened in Wilmington in 1961 by John Galardi. There are 333 company-owned and franchised stores in 11 states.
