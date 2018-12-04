FOOD & DRINK

Wine and dine: Vino Bistro debuts in Hollywood

Photo: Vino Bistro/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new one-of-a-kind wine bar has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 6266 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, the fresh arrival is called Vino Bistro and comes courtesy of the same family behind popular Italian spot Osteria Mamma.

On the menu, expect to find authentic Italian small plates like fried artichokes, baked squid and duck prosciutto with toasted bread.

Classic pasta dishes are on offer as well, along with taglieri (charcuterie) and a carefully curated wine menu. (You can view the full menu here.)

Vino Bistro has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Andrew S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 3, wrote, "Great addition to the area. ... The menu is mostly small plates, with a fantastic selection of seafood. As the restaurant name suggests, they have a big selection of wine as well."

"This place is special!" shared Yelper Hillary C. "There are not many wine bars in Los Angeles that have quality. This place is everything you're looking for! Comfortable environment in the heart of the city with not only delicious wine, but exceptional food!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Vino Bistro is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
