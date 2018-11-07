CHRISTMAS

Aldi sells wine and cheese Advent calendars for adults to count down to Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

The countdown to Christmas just got real... adult!

Wine and cheese Advent calendars? Yes, please!

Aldi has come up with a very adult way to count down to Christmas. For the first time, the grocery store chain is now selling wine or cheese Advent calendars.

The Advent calendars have 24 windows that contain your choice of either a variety of wine or cheese.

The calendars began selling on Nov. 7, and Aldi said in a statement the Advent calendars won't be restocked once they're sold out.

The calendars are not available in all locations, and they're limited to one per customer. Visit the Aldi website to check for availability.

GIFT IDEAS! 5 things every wine lover needs
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholidaywinechristmasbuzzworthycheeseshoppingfun stuffu.s. & world
CHRISTMAS
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
How early is too early for holiday music and decorations?
Is Santa real? A version of Alexa skirts some kid questions
Sources: LeBron James, Lakers to face Warriors on Christmas Day
More christmas
FOOD & DRINK
Redstraw brings bubble tea and more to Century City
New sushi bar opens in Studio City
Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears
Arcade bar and eatery Free Play debuts in Exposition Park
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
FBI serves warrant at Jose Huizar's Boyle Heights home
LIVE: Midterm election results for state and local races
No injuries reported after train derails in Whittier
California proposition results
Villanueva, McDonnell in tight race for LA County sheriff
OC DA race: Spitzer holds lead over Rackauckas
Prop 7 to allow Daylight Saving Time change approved in CA
Newsom wins CA governor's race over Cox
Show More
Prop 6, effort to repeal 2017 CA gas tax, fails in midterm election
Lincoln Heights shooting: 1 killed near 10 Fwy on-ramp
LA County Registrar office sees long lines on Election Day
Prop. 10: CA voters reject rent control expansion measure
These women made history on Tuesday
More News