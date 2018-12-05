FOOD & DRINK

Winnetka's new Hawaiian Shaka Burger brings classic American fare with an island twist

Photo: Roxana N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score burgers and more has debuted in Winnetka. Called Hawaiian Shaka Burger, the newcomer is located at 7574 Winnetka Ave.

The menu features grass-fed beef burgers with toppings like eggs over easy, Spam and teriyaki sauce, plus sides of truffle fries, Maui onion rings, and more.

With a four-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Yelper Brendon L. wrote on December 3, "Island vibe brought to the valley through the food and ambience! The dining room is small, but captures the essence of Hawaii with the wallpaper and Hawaiian music playing. The watermelon-flavored agua fresca was refreshing."

And Eden T. added, "This place is so yummy! Best burgers in town -- try the Kobe burgers! Great vibe. It's family friendly, including games and coloring pages for the kids."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Hawaiian Shaka Burger is open from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.
