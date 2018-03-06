With Arcade Games & Brews, 'Walt's Bar' Debuts In Eagle Rock

A new bar has debuted in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Eagle Rock, called Walt's Bar, is located at 4680 Eagle Rock Blvd.
This new game spot and pub is a project from brothers Jeff and Brad Johnsen, both longtime fans of old school-style pinball machines and arcade games. Brad had previously teamed up with friend Travis Echert to open up Add-a-Ball in Seattle, according to Time Out Los Angeles; Echert is a partner in this new venture as well.
Expect to see a selection of wines and nearly a dozen local and craft brews on tap, as well as hot dogs, German pretzels and chips. As for the arcade games, the brothers' collection of more than 200 machines will be rotated throughout the year.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Nader Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 23rd, said: "My new favorite bar! This place is epic: great beverage selection, vintage pinball machines, awesome snack options and a whole lot of fun. The patio area is great to hang out."
And barry m. said: "This place has awesome vintage pinball machines, a good selection of draft beer, good wine and friendly staff. It's very photogenic and generally just well decorated and comfortable."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Walt's Bar is open daily from 11am-2am.
