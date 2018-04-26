Wood & Water makes its Sherman Oaks debut with modern American fare

A new cocktail bar and New American spot, offering seafood and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Sherman Oaks, called Wood & Water, is located at 13359 Ventura Blvd.
Wood & Water pitches itself as a "modern American restaurant serving seasonal, modern American fare that has multi-cultural influences and flavors."
Cocktails include everything from the New Fashion to Sage Advice which is made with vodka, chamomile ginger syrup and vermouth. They have more cleverly named concoctions such as the Rye 'n Gosling and the Geri Halliwell. Meanwhile, if you're in the mood for a light bite, try the white bean puree or the ahi tartare tacos, both available under the happy hour eats menu.
With a four-star rating out of 42 reviews on Yelp so far, the new cocktail bar has gotten a good response.
Marla H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 7, said, "I went with a group of friends last night for dinner. The food was delicious, the owners were friendly and inviting, and our server was great!"
Yelper Laura A. added, "They did a really nice job with the decor in here. The menu is good, although it has some room for growth. I had the fish tacos and they were excellent as was the service. Also, I love when the owner of the restaurant is present and takes the time to stop by the tables, introduce himself and genuinely cares what we think."
And Gayane said, "I was there last week on Thursday with a couple of friends and really enjoyed the food. We had an amazing experience sat out on the patio which was perfect."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Wood & Water is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Sunday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Wednesday, and 5 p.m.-midnight on Thursday-Saturday.
