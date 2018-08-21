World Forum on Mexican Gastronomy lands in Long Beach

The World Forum on Mexican Gastronomy is traveled outside of Mexico City for the first time and landed in Long Beach.The popular event celebrates Mexican culture, tradition, history and of course, food. The event was held at the Museum of Latin American Art.More than 60 people from kitchens all around Mexico came to cook, discuss and teach the traditions of Mexican cuisine.Event participants sampled moles, pozoles, tamales and various other dishes and sauces. And with food, you must have drink. There was a "Cantina" where people sampled Mexican wines and traditional drinks made with tequila, mezcal and other regional Mexican spirits.The forum's historical discussions focused on how the American palate has been affected by Mexican cuisine.