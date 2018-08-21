FOOD & DRINK

World Forum on Mexican Gastronomy lands in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The World Forum on Mexican Gastronomy is traveled outside of Mexico City for the first time and landed in Long Beach.


The popular event celebrates Mexican culture, tradition, history and of course, food. The event was held at the Museum of Latin American Art.

More than 60 people from kitchens all around Mexico came to cook, discuss and teach the traditions of Mexican cuisine.

Event participants sampled moles, pozoles, tamales and various other dishes and sauces. And with food, you must have drink. There was a "Cantina" where people sampled Mexican wines and traditional drinks made with tequila, mezcal and other regional Mexican spirits.

The forum's historical discussions focused on how the American palate has been affected by Mexican cuisine.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodmexicancookingLong Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
Kebbros brings organic kebabs and more to Hollywood
Indulge yourself: Satisfy your dessert cravings with these 3 Los Angeles newcomers
Cracker Barrel opening Rialto location
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Glendale theft suspect sought after ramming patrol car
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush money case
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Show More
Plane carrying Post Malone makes safe emergency landing
Train derailment prompts evacuations in Devore
Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County
13-year-old boy hit by stray bullet in Inglewood
Armed bicyclist arrested after Westlake officer-involved shooting
More News