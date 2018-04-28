Yellow Fever restaurant name causing a stir in Long Beach

A new Asian restaurant in Long Beach is leaving a bad taste in some people's mouths because of its name.Fried eggs and mixed bowls is not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Yellow Fever. It's exactly why restaurant owner Kelly Kim chose the name."If I called it "Asian bowls," you would probably just drive right by and never remember it. And we wanted something that was kind of unique and maybe even a little tongue-and-cheek but in a fun way," Kim said.Yellow Fever is sometimes slang for white people with a sexual preference for Asians. It's also an infectious disease spread by mosquitos.After Whole Foods tweeted about the new eatery, there was some backlash like "A small business with a racial slur for a name, endorsed by @365byWholeFoods and @WholeFoods. That's sure interesting."But patrons of the restaurant don't have a problem."I'm Asian, and I don't really find offense to it. I'm Asian-American, and I think it's great. I figured there would be bowls here, so that's the reason I came in," said Long Beach resident Ann Yates."I saw the name, and I thought it was hilarious, so I wanted to come check it out. They're super friendly and I think it perfect with the theme and the personality of the staff," said patron Nancy Simons.There are two other Yellow Fever locations, but their grand opening inside the 365 by Whole Foods market in Long Beach is stirring up negative reaction to the colorful name.Kim said she just hopes people will try the food before they judge.