Yorba Linda's bagels in the spotlight on National Bagel Day

By Hoodline
The unsung heroes of the breakfast world, bagels don't always get the attention they deserve. But Feb. 9, National Bagel Day, is their moment in the sun (and the toaster).

They're not just a convenient bite for commuters in a rush. Served as part of a sandwich or pizza, bagels can easily carry lunch or dinner. National Bagel Day is a chance to broaden your horizons at one of Yorba Linda's bagel bakeries.

Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the top bagel shops around.

1. YLS Bakery and Cafe



PHOTO: YLS Bakery & Cafe/YELP

Topping the list is the YLS Bakery and Cafe. Located at 19719 Yorba Linda Blvd., the cafe breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and more, is the highest rated spot for bagels in Yorba Linda, boasting 4.5 stars out of 201 reviews on Yelp.

2. Avalon Bagels To Burgers



Photo: Eunice K./Yelp

Next up is Avalon Bagels To Burgers, situated at 16961 Imperial Highway. With four stars out of 234 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score bagels, sandwiches and bagel burgers has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Happy Bagels



Photo: bon m./Yelp

Happy Bagels, a spot to score bagels and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 50 Yelp reviews. Head over to 20461 Yorba Linda Blvd. to see for yourself.

4. Grumpy's Donuts and Bagels



PHOTO: mandy c./YELP

Last but not least, check out Grumpy's Donuts and Bagels, which has earned four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score doughnuts and specialty bagels at 21480 Yorba Linda Blvd.
