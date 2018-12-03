FOOD & DRINK

You should only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion, Harvard professor says

Bad news for those who love fries - a Harvard professor says you should only eat six fries as a proper portion. (Shutterstock)

Bad news for those who love fries - a Harvard professor says you should only eat six fries at a time as a proper portion.

Eric Rimm made the declaration in an article for the New York Times.

Rimm, who works at Harvard's Nutrition Department, says fries are "starch bombs."

A recent study found that people who ate fries two or three times a week had higher risks of diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

To avoid going over the six-fry limit, doctors recommend that you share a plate of fries with friends, alongside healthier foods.
