Your guide to Glendale's top 5 seafood spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood hot spots in Glendale, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture when you're craving lobster, sushi, poke and more.
1. Joon Shabu Shabu
Photo: Jade D./Yelp
Topping the list is Joon Shabu Shabu. Located at 220 E. Broadway, the Japanese restaurant, which offers hot pot and more, is the highest rated seafood spot in Glendale, boasting 4.5 stars out of 924 reviews on Yelp.
The eatery offers authentic Japanese-style shabu shabu, complete with high quality seafood selections such as lobster tail, wild salmon, fresh tiger shrimp, caviar and more. (You can view the full menu here.)
"This is the by far the best shabu shabu place I've ever been to," wrote Yelper Rebecca W. "I ordered the seafood platter, which came with an extra caviar sauce paste. It was heavenly -- oh my god."
2. Fish King
Photo: fish king/Yelp
Next up is the family-owned Fish King, situated at 722 N. Glendale Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 678 reviews on Yelp, the seafood market has proven to be a local favorite, offering over 40 varieties of fresh and frozen seafood selections.
Hungry? Come try one of the market's July specials such as the fried swordfish plate or the Honolulu totorito -- the spot's top selling sushi burrito, according to its website.
Yelper Manifa B., who reviewed it on June 7, wrote," I visited Fish King for the first time today and yes, I get the hype. They are incredible and the fish is as fresh as everyone says it is. There wasn't a single imperfection on any of those glossy filets behind the display."
3. Poke Cafe
Photo: Kevin P./Yelp
Poke Cafe, located at 120 N. Brand Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Hawaiian and Asian fusion spot 4.5 stars out of 548 reviews.
According to its website, the poke bowls at this eatery are inspired by "Hawaii's cool ocean breeze and beautiful, warm sunsets," and are a modernized version of the classic Hawaiian dish complete with special housemade marinade.
"Unlimited toppings, fresh fish, great prices and large portions," said Yelper Jully L. "Consistent quality and service. After 30-plus visits, I've never been disappointed."
4. All About Poke
PHOTO: Pegah Y./YELP
Over in La Canada Flintridge, check out All About Poke, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 259 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Hawaiian spot at 1929 Verdugo Blvd., Suite E.
The eatery -- with additional locations throughout Los Angeles County -- serves up customizable Hawaiian poke bowls with creative twists.
On the menu, expect to see a variety of toppings ranging from fried garlic and wasabi to sesame seeds and Mandarin oranges, along with housemade signature sauces like fire ponzu, honey miso and lemon garlic. (You can view the full menu here.)
"One of the best poke places I've had," said Yelper Hovig M. "The fish is very fresh and tasty, and all the other toppings are excellent."
5. Fish Time
Photo: Pgura Y./Yelp
Finally, there's Fish Time, a Glendale favorite with four stars out of 759 reviews. Stop by 310 N. Brand Blvd. to hit up the Hawaiian and live/raw food spot, next time the urge strikes.
Menu offerings include various options of raw and cooked seafood selections like poke bowls; jumbo shrimp and chips; lobster spaghetti with tomato sauce and sage; and a salmon blue crab roll with truffle oil and guacamole. (See the full menu here.)
Yelper Rachael H., who reviewed the spot July 18, wrote, "Delicious! I have had the lobster roll, the lobster pasta, poke, salmon burger and the short rib tater tots (to die for). This place is definitely low key, but so delicious and fresh."