Yu Garden brings fast-casual Chinese fare to Orange

Hungry? A new neighborhood Chinese restaurant has you covered. Located at 2094 N. Tustin St., Suite C1, the fresh arrival is called Yu Garden.
The fast-casual spot serves up made-to-order entrees like basil popcorn chicken, honey walnut shrimp, chow mein and sweet and sour pork strips.
Pan-fried and steamed pork dumplings are on offer as well, along with refreshing boba milk tea and Chinese plum juice. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yu Garden has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Mark L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 18, wrote, "Food is made fresh and their orange chicken is delicious! The portions are generous and the owner is very nice."
"I had the sweet and sour pork ribs, the pan-fried pork dumplings and the steamed pork dumplings," shared Yelper Nancy Z. "They're all classic Shanghainese dishes. It's my first time here, and I will definitely come again!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Yu Garden is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
