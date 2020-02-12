3 sought after video captures brazen robbery at Hollywood convenience store

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three suspects accused of robbing a convenience store in Hollywood multiple times are sought after Los Angeles police released surveillance video of one of their most recent thefts.Police say the trio's most recent thefts happened at two convenience stores on Jan. 13 between 3:10 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. in the 5000 block of Sunset Boulevard and in the 4600 block of Franklin Avenue.Video released by the LAPD Tuesday shows one of the incidents. The three men are seen grabbing several items and walking away.The same suspects are accused of stealing from the location multiple times in the past. Detectives believe they live in the area.The suspects are described as Hispanic men in their 20s, ranging from 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing 150 to 200 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kelly Clark at (323) 847-3471.