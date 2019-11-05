Monday night Giants-Cowboys game delayed by black cat

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- A black cat got the best of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for a couple minutes Monday night.

The cat scampered on the field during a Giants drive in the second quarter and forced referee Clay Martin to delay the game for few minutes while workers at MetLife Stadium and couple of New Jersey State Troopers herded the feline toward the end zone away from the players.

The cat did not depart right away. There was a point where the animal was directed into the corner of the end zone and then sprinted across the end line to a camera platform.

For a second, the cat jumped on the platform in and then sprang out. It finished its run along the end line before running up the tunnel to the cheers of the big crowd.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outpouring of grief for family killed in Long Beach crash
Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
Coalition calls for UC to drop SAT, ACT tests
Hazmat crews respond to former Palmdale office of Katie Hill
46 Fire: Charges filed against suspect for Jurupa Valley blaze
Passengers remain frustrated with LAX's new pickup system
Pipeline project closes lanes along Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood
Show More
Colin Kaepernick celebrates birthday by helping homeless in Oakland
6.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Chile's capital, causes buildings to sway
Dogs from Mexico animal testing facility arrive in Valley Village
California voters approved getting rid of daylight saving time. Here's what happened
Lockdown lifted at West Hills school after LAPD apprehends suspect
More TOP STORIES News