Georgia Tech football recruit Bryce Gowdy dies after being hit by train

A star high school football player in South Florida was killed after he was hit by a freight train.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Bryce Gowdy died at a hospital Monday after he was struck by a freight train in Deerfield Beach.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that it was investigating the events surrounding Gowdy's death, and that the cause and manner of death would be determined by the medical examiner's office.

Gowdy was a wide receiver and defensive back for Deerfield Beach High School. He was signed to play for Georgia Tech.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridatrain accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack US Embassy
LA gets ready to ring in 2020 with celebration at Grand Park
Flames damage massage parlor, other businesses at Anaheim strip mall
Nearly-naked man flees hospital, frightens West Hills neighborhood
WV cadets will be fired over Nazi salute photo
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
Downey man charged in death of 6-year-old boy
Show More
4 sought after mail carrier robbed in South LA
Labor law aimed at protecting gig economy workers to go into effect
Suspect detained after leading police on erratic chase in South LA
Tesla buyers face deadline to qualify for federal tax credit
OC jail to open new housing unit for military veterans
More TOP STORIES News