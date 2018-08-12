For one black supporter, Unite the Right Rally a matter of free speech

KELSEY WALSH
Brandon Watson, clad in all black and wearing an American flag as a cape stood out as he marched and spoke alongside the Unite the Right leaders in Lafayette Park across from the White House on Sunday.

However, Watson, who is black, said he felt it was important to stand with the group to support freedom of speech. He walked side-by-side rally organizer Jason Kessler as the group marched from Foggy Bottom to Lafayette Park.

"Everybody has a right to speech," Watson told journalists. "I wouldn't be here if my man was a white supremacist."

As he spoke the chants of counter-protesters echoed from across the park as hundreds decried the gathering of various groups, including some white supremacist and white nationalist members.

Kessler, who said he is not a white supremacist, said he agreed with Watson's sentiment adding, "White people deserve to stand up for their rights like other people are able to do."

ABC News' Geneva Sands contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Robbery suspect fatally shot by deputies in East LA
1 dead after small plane crashes into field in Sylmar
Trump tariffs affecting CA fire victims seeking to rebuild
Holy Fire containment rises to 41 percent in Riverside County
Suspect detained after 2 shot dead inside car in Pomona
New Coast Guard fast-response ship arrives in San Pedro
Electrical vault fire causes Riverside power outage
Perseid meteor shower to peak in sky overnight
Show More
2 injured after car falls off freeway in Baldwin Park
Little Tokyo to host annual Nisei parade
Decomposing body found in column of Lancaster supermarket
Eating too much healthy food has downsides, experts say
Santa Clarita restaurant bursts into flames
More News