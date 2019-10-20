Ford Theatre hosts free, family-friendly Dia de los Muertos event

LOS ANGELES -- The Ford Theatre in Hollywood will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead on Sunday.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offer family friendly arts, crafts, face painting, music, food, live mural painting and will feature a performance by Grammy winner Lila Downs.

Free shuttles will be offered from Universal City Metro station.

Día de Muertos is a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico. The multi-day holiday brings family and friends together to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died.
