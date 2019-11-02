Authorities seeking additional victims of East LA massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying additional possible victims of a former East Los Angeles massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct.Antoine Flores Rosas, 30, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault while working at a wellness center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Additional details surrounding the alleged misconduct were not immediately available but the case is currently under investigation.Anyone with information or who may have been a victim are being asked to contact the Special Victim's Bureau 24-hour Tipline at 877-71-5273. If you would like to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the Crime Stoppers line at 800-222-TIPS (8477).