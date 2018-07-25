Former Fontana gym employee arrested in sex assault on co-workers

Rigo Herrera, 22, of Bloomington was arrested in connection with two sexual assaults at a Fontana gym. (Fontana Police Dept.)

A former employee of a Fontana gym is facing charges he sexually assaulted two female co-workers.

Last year, the two women told police that Rigo Herrera, 22, of Bloomington, had sexually assaulted them at an undisclosed gym in Fontana.

He was arrested in November 2017 and then released as investigators looked for more evidence.

Earlier this month, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Herrera.

Herrera does not work for the gym anymore and is believed to be unemployed.
