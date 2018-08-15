Former ICE agent from Riverside arrested for sexually assaulting 2 women

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say John Olivas of Riverside was arrested Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges of deprivation of rights under color of law.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
A former special agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women and using his position to make sure they didn't report the crimes.

Authorities say John Olivas of Riverside was arrested Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Olivas could face a potential life sentence if convicted. He's free on $50,000 bond.

Prosecutors say Olivas tried to rape a woman and twice raped another woman in 2012 while he was a special agent for ICE homeland security investigations.

In both cases, prosecutors said Olivas told the women that police wouldn't respond to any crime reports they made because Olivas was a federal law enforcement officer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted raperapesexual assaultICEriversideriverside countyarrestimmigrationofficer chargedofficer arrestedRiverside CountyRiverside
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighter impostor caught on video in Lake Elsinore
CA Democrats blast conditions at IE immigrant facilities
VIDEO: LA parking garage rage
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
LA is first in US to install subway body scanners
Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to sexually abusing former cadet
Immigrant US Army veteran fighting for citizenship in LA court
Holy Fire containment rises to 72 percent in Lake Elsinore-Corona
Show More
Ice cream brand issues recall over undeclared peanuts
Cypress Hill's B-Real opens Dr. Greenthumb's pot dispensary in Sylmar
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
Authorities search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Lancaster
Man pleads not guilty to destroying Trump's Walk of Fame star
More News