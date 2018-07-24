Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp contacted by law enforcement, no longer considered missing

EMBED </>More Videos

Jesse Camp, a well-known MTV VJ in the late 90s and early 2000s, is no longer considered missing after a report was filed by his sister last week. (@RiversidePolice/Twitter)

ABC7.com staff
A well-known MTV personality is no longer considered a missing person after a local law enforcement agency contacted him Tuesday, according to Riverside police.

Jesse Camp, a VJ for MTV in the late 90's and early 2000's, was reported missing by his sister last Thursday. His family has been notified, and no further information will be released.

Riverside police said he was not in need of any assistance.


In a post on its Facebook page, the Riverside Police Department said Camp, 38, was last seen in Fontana Thursday morning before the missing person report was made. Camp is known to frequent the Inland Empire.



Riverside police added in the Facebook post that Camp is "possibly transient staying in local motels in Inland Empire area."

Camp won the "Wanna Be a VJ" contest on MTV in 1998 to become a VJ for the channel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personmtvreality televisiontelevisionriversidepolicemissing manRiverside CountySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Idyllwild; arson suspected
US, EU agree to resolve US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Catalina plane crash: 3 injured after small plane goes off runway
Trump's Walk of Fame star destroyed; suspect turns self in
SpaceX launches 10 more communications satellites
Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019
Tape reveals Trump discussing Playboy hush payment
Group of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
Show More
VIDEO: Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
In the Neighborhood: Leslie Sykes says Compton shaped who she is
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
VIDEO: Officer pins 10-year-old boy to ground during father's arrest
More News