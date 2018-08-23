ARDMORE, Pa. --Authorities in suburban Philadelphia are investigating the strangling death of a woman whose modeling career included appearing in Playboy.
Christina Carlin-Kraft, 36, was found dead in the bedroom of a condominium complex in Lower Merion, Penn.
Investigators said they were called to the home Wednesday night around 9:15 for a welfare check and found Carlin-Kraft dead in the bedroom of strangulation.
Kraft was a model who according to a booking page credits herself with a "tasteful photo shoot for Playboy that was beyond hollywood glamour."
An autopsy was performed by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office, which determined her cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death was homicide.
A source tells WPVI that Kraft reported having items stolen from her home a few days ago. Police executed a search warrant in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday and said they recovered some of her belongings, including jewelry and designer bags. It's not clear if this is connected to her homicide or not.
Police have not announced any arrests but officials said people who live in the area should not be concerned.
"We never had that type of thing in Ardmore. Hardly ever. It's enough to make me cry," said Dave Farina. "I'm praying for them that they find out who did it. And bring them to justice."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Merion Police Department or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.